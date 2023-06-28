Blueberry Scone
Blueberry Scone is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Commerce City and The One. This strain is a flower product from Khush Kush, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis with abundant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Blueberry Scone is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Scone effects include uplifting, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Scone when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by Khush Kush, Blueberry Scone features flavors like blueberry, sweet, and bakery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Scone typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blueberry Scone is a delicious indica-dominant hybrid that smells and tastes like a dank bakery. It has a sweet blueberry flavor with hints of skunk and citrus. It produces a happy and relaxed high that can also induce hunger and sleepiness. Blueberry Scone is a great strain for enjoying a cozy night in or indulging in some munchies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Scone, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
