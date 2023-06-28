I really love this strain. And it’s not cuz it’s the heaviest high or the absolute best tasting bud , but what it does have is a perfect mix for a daily smoke for me. The 👃 is just phenomenal with loud notes of cherry and blueberry jam, with some caramel almost that lingers on the mouth. She ain’t the strongest one as I said, but she hits quick and hard and it’s the most blissful High I’ve had in a while.. complete body relaxation with some euphoria clearheaded :-) happy Bud with dark green nugs with firey orange and red hairs all over. Lovely herb that just has that vibe at least for me ✌🏼