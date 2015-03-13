ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry Skunk

Indica

Blueberry Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 117 reviews

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

Effects

578 reported effects from 79 people
Euphoric 59%
Relaxed 56%
Happy 51%
Uplifted 35%
Giggly 27%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

117

cannanomics
2014
Blueberry Skunk (Blueberry X Skunk #1) is an all-time favorite when crossed by two classic and highly-regarded strains. It is primarily Indica-dominate with Sativa tendencies. In optimum conditions Blueberry Skunk has an extremely high THC content and above average yields. During flowering a soft bl...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
soupcanbob76
2014
This is the perfect strain to help treat with PTSD, Anxiety, Stress, Depression, Physical Pain, Paranoia.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
nickrazza
2014
Name is slightly misleading with the nugs taste/aroma, but an obvious name in correlation to its genetics. Great bud all around, nothing too crazy. High is euphoric and positive, not over whelming whatsoever. Happy feels, only thing I'd say preventing from another bowl (if anything at all) is the p...
EuphoricHappy
MadlyMax
2015
This strain has been incredible! It destroys my depression and leaves me super chilled out and full of uncontrollable laughter! 😂 5/5!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
kaffeineaddikt
2012
This is a great daytime medicine. It lifts my mood and it helps relieve my back pain which instantly makes me happier!! I would recommend to those of you that don't want a couch lock feeling or a racing heart. I feel relaxed and ready to take on the world.
CreativeHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blueberry Skunk
Strain child
Purple Goat
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry SkunkUser uploaded image of Blueberry Skunk
New Strains Alert: Swiss Gold, Thor’s Hammer, Hawaiian Cookies, Blueberry Skunk, and More
