Purple Goat is a hybrid cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Skunk, created by Oregon OMMP growers in the early 2010s. With a mostly sativa growth pattern, Purple Goat produces dense indica buds of a dark purple hue with a rich palate of sweet grass and spicy herbs. An early flowerer, Purple Goat will finish its maturation cycle by the end of September outdoors. When consumed, Purple Goat has an earthy taste with blueberry overtones and provides a feeling of deep relaxation.

4

Avatar for nourakatwin
Member since 2016
Highly recommend this strain for anyone looking for an energetic and smooth buzz all along your face. Closely borders on a pure sativa high with bits of that indica buzz. Would recommend for an early morning smoke.
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Old_stoney
Member since 2017
Great high. Smooth hit. Uplifting happy feel type of high. Music comes alive. Jazz was great to listen to. Very relaxed, munchie factor was low, but there. Very focused. Mikee likee!! Will use again indubitably!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for KCDimples
Member since 2014
Nice mellow high. I found it good for daytime or nightime use. Kept me creative and focused.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Hooterzmom
Member since 2018
I thoroughly enjoyed myself (ate, laid back, and seemed to enjoy my music more). Did I mention I'm going back today, to pick up some more?!
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Blueberry Skunk
Trainwreck
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

