Purple Goat is a hybrid cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry Skunk, created by Oregon OMMP growers in the early 2010s. With a mostly sativa growth pattern, Purple Goat produces dense indica buds of a dark purple hue with a rich palate of sweet grass and spicy herbs. An early flowerer, Purple Goat will finish its maturation cycle by the end of September outdoors. When consumed, Purple Goat has an earthy taste with blueberry overtones and provides a feeling of deep relaxation.
