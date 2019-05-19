ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Klaudia_xi
Member since 2016
Definitely what I needed after a long day of depression and panic attacks. Melted away all the negative.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mrmellowman
Member since 2017
My wife and I found Blueberry diesel X Triple OG picked up at Oregon Bud Company. First off, the smell is amazing. Super sweet berry and dankess that will fill any room. The high is a super relaxing stone that washes over the body. Its the type of weed you will want to watch tv and just chill on. It...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cass94
Member since 2018
It’ll put you on the couch eating a family size bag of chips
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Erboren
Member since 2017
Love the taste and the nice relaxing feel to it.
