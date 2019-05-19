Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My wife and I found Blueberry diesel X Triple OG picked up at Oregon Bud Company. First off, the smell is amazing. Super sweet berry and dankess that will fill any room. The high is a super relaxing stone that washes over the body. Its the type of weed you will want to watch tv and just chill on. It...