Blueberry Triple OG, also known as Triple Blue, is an indica-dominant cross of the ever-popular Blueberry and the mysterious Triple OG. This strain’s terpene profile speaks to its lineage with sweet berry, pungent fuel, and floral notes. Blueberry Triple OG sits in the body, leaving the consumer laidback and worry-free. The slight euphoria also offers a touch of creativity, making this indica fun and functional at the proper dose.

Avatar for Klaudia_xi
Member since 2016
Definitely what I needed after a long day of depression and panic attacks. Melted away all the negative.
Avatar for Cass94
Member since 2018
It’ll put you on the couch eating a family size bag of chips
Avatar for Mrmellowman
Member since 2017
My wife and I found Blueberry diesel X Triple OG picked up at Oregon Bud Company. First off, the smell is amazing. Super sweet berry and dankess that will fill any room. The high is a super relaxing stone that washes over the body. Its the type of weed you will want to watch tv and just chill on. It...
Lineage

Blueberry
Blueberry Triple OG