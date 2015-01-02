ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blueberry Yum Yum is a hybrid strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate. 

Effects

Happy 73%
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 56%
Hungry 34%

Avatar for savannah27
Member since 2016
I've been smoking on this strain for almost a month now and I absolutely love it. Since it is a hybrid, it is completely possible to smoke a fat bowl then go to work and be happy the whole shift 😍 blueberry yum yum is extremely uplifting and will definitely make you giggly. I feel like this strain,...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Chrisecken
Member since 2016
I have tried 30+ different types of concentrates, and have made my own as well. I am an experienced user who suffers from neuropathy & Rheumatoid arthritis, as well as ADHD. This strain helped me so much that this is the 1st review I have ever written also! This is my favorite so far!
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Donte1
Member since 2015
This is by far my favorite strain. Some who review the strain are mentioning Indica traits, although Indic dominated Blueberry Yum Yum is more of a Sativa type euphoric, happy high with traits of 'Indica. Amazing High, Great taste and look...best weed on the planet if you ask me. Be careful of knoc...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for GreenMan77
Member since 2015
This was the strain i've always wanted to try. Brand new pipe and grinder, new strain and im set. The initial hit was über harsh, and so i hit it again. Normally I get that resiny taste from ganja but this had a sweet nectar/berry taste that i had been craving. Thank God for the men who put it in my...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
It's alright, perfect any time of day smoke. If a rapper wouldn't have made a song about it, I might've massed it over a few times. After over 175 strains tried it's getting difficult to find strains that stand out. Solid 4 star strain. Great for nausea!
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Blueberry
Durban Poison
Blueberry Yum Yum

