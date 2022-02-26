Bluefin Tuna reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bluefin Tuna.
Bluefin Tuna strain effects
Bluefin Tuna strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Bluefin Tuna reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........1
February 26, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
I smoked it and that was good, and when I smelled it, it smelled good too. After smoking enough to the point where I was good, The effects were good, the flavor was good, my dad said it was good so that’s something, and he’s old so that’s good. Sitting inside feels good Sitting inside feels good, Walking outside feels good it’s a little cold so that’s not too good, but it was bright outside so you could see a lot of things like the mountain ridge and the trees so that was good. Well it’s good to smoke weed,!and that’s good hope y’all have a good day, OK, bye-bye. #TOUCHMYCAMERATHROUGHTHEFENCE
6........f
December 19, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
I’m reviewing a pre roll from Trulieve located in Florida. It’s labeled Bluefin by TBTG with 24.645% thc. This is higher than what I normally consume on a regular basis. Truthfully, this would be a great back up to any regular daytime sativa that I use for adhd. It doesn’t have the “get up and go” that I need to get everything done in the house. It does help with not getting overwhelmed by my immediate environment. This would not be my first or second choice in the future, but would try again if it was the only sativa option available. It’s not bad at all, it’s just not that extraordinary. I will try mixing it with crumble to see if I get the “oomph” I am needing. JTR crumble seems to perk up anything for me. Happy Plant Healing ❤️🕯️
u........l
July 11, 2022
Energetic
Tingly
Dizzy
If you are not a fan of sativas, this is not for you. It feels like someone is blowing a dog whistle in your ear, that you can actually hear. Comparable to brewing coffee with red bull. Too extreme in my opinion, but mixed with an indica it's a nice haze
r........3
June 24, 2023
Aroused
Happy
This strain simply just makes me feel good. I felt good vibes all throughout my high. It also smells amazing. This is a strain that is great during any time of the day.
k........n
August 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I was looking for something to help me calm down and this strain has helped a lot. I recommend this
D........b
May 7, 2022
Creative
Focused
Nice effect helps take the edge off without putting you down.
B........n
May 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
The scent profile does not have “rotten fish” as part of the selectable profiles. This strain straight up makes me gag after a deep sniff. Worth it! Thankfully the smoke is more earthy. This is an excellent strain for plenty of time and not much to accomplish. I tend to mindlessly wander about the house and come evening, chores got done. Not from a to do list, just did a bit when I got up to take a hit. Speaking of, this is wasted as a joint. Go small. Half a bowl will take you away without wasting any.
l........h
May 16, 2022
Laid back, selective couch-lock on/off switch enabled! BlueFin Tuna is da Bona Fide, No worries, walk-in-the-rain relief-of-pain, calm brain strain. 🇨🇦✌️