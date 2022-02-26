I’m reviewing a pre roll from Trulieve located in Florida. It’s labeled Bluefin by TBTG with 24.645% thc. This is higher than what I normally consume on a regular basis. Truthfully, this would be a great back up to any regular daytime sativa that I use for adhd. It doesn’t have the “get up and go” that I need to get everything done in the house. It does help with not getting overwhelmed by my immediate environment. This would not be my first or second choice in the future, but would try again if it was the only sativa option available. It’s not bad at all, it’s just not that extraordinary. I will try mixing it with crumble to see if I get the “oomph” I am needing. JTR crumble seems to perk up anything for me. Happy Plant Healing ❤️🕯️