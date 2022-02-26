stock photo similar to Bluefin Tuna
Bluefin Tuna
aka Bluefin Tuna Kush, Blue Fin Tuna
Bluefin Tuna, also known as Blue Fin Tuna and Bluefin Tuna Kush, is a hybrid weed strain from Western Canada made by crossing Tuna Kush and Blueberry. The effects of Bluefin Tuna are believed to be euphoric and energized. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative and happy. Bluefin Tuna has 23% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, and has a piney, fruity nose and an earthy taste. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this weed strain for help with insomnia and anxiety. The original breeder of Bluefin Tuna is unknown.
Bluefin Tuna strain effects
Bluefin Tuna strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Bluefin Tuna strain reviews14
