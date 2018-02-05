Bluniverse, also called Blue Universe, is a 50/50 hybrid strain bred by Dynasty Seeds. Mothered by Blue Magoo and fathered by Ms. Universe, Bluniverse inherits a complex flavor profile of blueberry, cherry, and vanilla spice. Its initial effects focus themselves cerebrally, with high-flying euphoria that tapers into pacifying relaxation over time. This hybrid may express one of three different phenotypes, one that takes after Blue Magoo, another taking after Ms. Universe, and a third that exhibits a balance of each parent’s characteristics.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
