Boax is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Otto. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Boax is 1% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Boax typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Boax’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Boax, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







