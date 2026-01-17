Bolo Runtz is a flavorful hybrid bred from the popular pairing of Gelato × Zkittlez (The Original Z), combining creamy dessert notes with bright, candy-like fruit flavors. This strain delivers a sweet aroma of tropical fruit, berries, and sugary citrus, backed by a smooth, creamy finish. The effects are well balanced, offering an uplifting, euphoric headspace followed by a calm, relaxing body feel that stays functional and social. With moderate-to-high THC levels, Bolo Runtz is a versatile choice for easing stress, enhancing mood, or enjoying a relaxed session any time of day. With its vibrant, trichome-rich buds and crowd-pleasing flavor profile, Bolo Runtzstands out as a go-to option for fans of fruity, dessert-style hybrids.