Boo Berry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Boo Berry.
Boo Berry strain effects
Boo Berry strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 22% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
a........7
July 29, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
pretty nice. not bad taste, smokes good. it’s 21% thc which is a nice percentage for people who smoke everyday even if you have just a medium tolerance.
p........5
February 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
verry good start with a slight head high then leads to intense Body highs rocks your right to sleep
k........a
February 24, 2024
Relaxed
a very dry but fragrant, hard hitting, indica hybrid. it smells like berries and diesel, and it tastes like berries and diesel. would not recommend this strain to inexperienced users or those with a low tolerance due to the potential for anxiety/panic with overuse. very sedating, so would not recommend for before a big to-do, unless that’s your vibe. otherwise, great for pain, nausea, and inflammation. overall 8.5/10.
S........3
December 24, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Had a great taste. Smoked really well. Was able to spilt the blunt into 2 different smoke sessions which was nice. Definitely smoking this strain again
C........2
October 26, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Don’t smoke too much it’ll get you spooky high
l........y
October 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
One of my FAV strains rn tried a pre roll and was amazed at how nice the high was
w........1
October 30, 2024
Hungry
Talkative
Uplifted
This was a great indica I enjoyed it was stoned off a 0.5 blunt.
A........y
September 11, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Good for Pain and Seizures!