Boo Berry
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Boo Berry effects are mostly calming.
Boo Berry potency is higher THC than average.
Boo Berry is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Afghani. This strain is inspired by the spooky cereal mascot of the same name, but it won’t give you any nightmares. Instead, Boo Berry will treat you to a sweet and relaxing high that can help you unwind and sleep better. Boo Berry is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Boo Berry effects include sleepiness, arousal, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Boo Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms. Bred by Lost River Seeds, Boo Berry features flavors like berry, chemical, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Boo Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you are looking for a strain that can soothe your body, stimulate your senses, and lull you into a deep slumber, Boo Berry might be the perfect treat for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Boo Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Boo Berry strain effects
Boo Berry strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 22% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
