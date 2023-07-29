a very dry but fragrant, hard hitting, indica hybrid. it smells like berries and diesel, and it tastes like berries and diesel. would not recommend this strain to inexperienced users or those with a low tolerance due to the potential for anxiety/panic with overuse. very sedating, so would not recommend for before a big to-do, unless that’s your vibe. otherwise, great for pain, nausea, and inflammation. overall 8.5/10.