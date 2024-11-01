Booty
Booty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bootylicious and a secret parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. With a name like Booty, you can expect an experience that's as memorable as its name suggests. Booty boasts a moderate THC content, typically ranging from 15% to 20%, making this strain a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us that Booty effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Booty when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Booty features flavors like sweet berries, tropical fruits, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Booty typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Booty, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
