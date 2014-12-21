ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Hammobeast12
Member since 2019
I am a stoner who smokes alot of bud I tried this over in dam and I've never been so mullerd before THIS IS NOT FOR BEGGENERS ONLY SMOKE IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS SMOKING PROFESSIONAL
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for AmsterdamYT
Member since 2018
Smoked One Joint, next thing i knew i hit the deck.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Meast182
Member since 2016
Great high, made me very focused and happy, super euphoric, made me a little spacey but still very conscientious of what I was saying and thinking. With that being said I was very talkative. Overall very good strain and enjoyable high. This definitely is for someone who smokes often and may be a lit...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Green_Goblin
Member since 2017
great strain while watching Rob Zombie's 31
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for 951stilltripping
Member since 2016
The brain damage strain I received was a bit different from this one. As the budtender said, their strain was created by crossing skywalker og &amp; sfv og. Outstanding texture. Definately look like platinum skywalker buds, light green with small oval shaped flower nugs. Light yellow fat hairs. Cov...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kronikcandy421
Member since 2016
really good taste, one of my favorites
