Great high, made me very focused and happy, super euphoric, made me a little spacey but still very conscientious of what I was saying and thinking. With that being said I was very talkative. Overall very good strain and enjoyable high. This definitely is for someone who smokes often and may be a lit...
The brain damage strain I received was a bit different from this one. As the budtender said, their strain was created by crossing skywalker og & sfv og.
Outstanding texture. Definately look like platinum skywalker buds, light green with small oval shaped flower nugs. Light yellow fat hairs. Cov...