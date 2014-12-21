ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 21 reviews

Bred by KC Brains in Holland, Brains Damage is a hybrid cross between Acapulco Mexican, Mango, Hawaiian, and KC 636. A fusion of sweet fruit and earthy hash radiate from the buds, with cerebrally-focused effects best described as mellow and relaxed. A subtle, energizing kick hints at this strain’s genetics, which lean toward the sativa side of the spectrum. Though originally intended for an end-of-September harvest in outdoor gardens, Brains Damage also does fairly well indoors with an 8 to 10 week flowering period.

