Brand X reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brand X.

Effects

37 people reported 280 effects
Sleepy 67%
Relaxed 64%
Happy 62%
Hungry 56%
Euphoric 18%
Pain 67%
Insomnia 59%
Stress 56%
Arthritis 32%
Cancer 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Dry mouth 13%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

65

Avatar for Darryl63
Member since 2020
This item has made me feel great and recommend to anyone who needs it for their anxiety.
Relaxed
Avatar for KidEgo5150
Member since 2019
This smells very citrusy, with a strong front of grapefruit and hints of pineapple. Dry vaped flower in an Aria XVape at 385F for the first session and 420F for subsequent sessions. Very quick onset of muscle relaxation, right down to the toes. Considerable lightheadedness but nothing uncomfortab...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for IE_420_Supply
Member since 2019
Dank strain and great body high.
Avatar for Radcannabis17
Member since 2019
Really nice👌🏼
Photos

Avatar for 4everfour20
Member since 2017
Just tried this for the first time at a party last night. I really enjoyed the party, so I give Brand X high marks!
EuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for Italianmike
Member since 2018
Fast acting, dense buds that are covered in glossy resin that makes you r jaw drop a your pecker hard..Energetic laughter with giggles, good as it is now as it was in 1990.
Avatar for Updownspin12
Member since 2018
Quick onset, almost immediately. Very dank bud. Very beautiful. Beware!! If you do to much couch lock. Really good for sleeping too.
Avatar for LittleBigFrostFinder
Member since 2018
So happy I found this rare Michigan strain just in time for the holiday weekend! Super Happy 4th of July weekend! Awesome bud great effects! 😎🔥
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy