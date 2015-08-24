We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This smells very citrusy, with a strong front of grapefruit and hints of pineapple. Dry vaped flower in an Aria XVape at 385F for the first session and 420F for subsequent sessions. Very quick onset of muscle relaxation, right down to the toes. Considerable lightheadedness but nothing uncomfortab...