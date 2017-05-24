ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Brandywine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brandywine.

Reviews

30

Avatar for Ratherbefishing
Member since 2019
Very good head buzz. Smells like a bottle of wine! Easy to smoke with out the harshness!
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for amazingnugget
Member since 2019
I got anxiety and most strains make me paranoid but this made me real relaxed, gave me a good night sleep, and took away any stress. Not too tough on the throat when smoking, which is a big plus to me.
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for FlorilinaFire
Member since 2019
Super potent strain the eight I got from budlust was 26% smokes more like a hybrid than an indica in my opinion very tasty can def tell GDP is in the family tree.
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GreenGreenWA
Member since 2016
Brandywine....Pink Champagne (aka Phantom) which is GDP x Cherry Pie crossed with Grandpas Breath (GDP x Tahoe OGKush)...so basically GDP is predominant on both sides of the cross however the 2 other strains ( Tahoe OGK and Pink C) are the _ish of this concoction. Phantom is super euphoric,and Ta...
feelings
Avatar for IISCINTILLAII
Member since 2019
awesome and chill creative high. great for a couple bong rips to wind down. but a little head achey as the high wears off. everytime ive smoked it ive gotten a migraine on the way down. high is worth it though
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kanna37
Member since 2014
A high - no pun intended :| - 4.5 to 4. 7 for me. I immediately fell in love with the mostly clear-headed, but deep-seated relaxation that takes over fairly quickly. Completely functional if needed, but also sort of 'nothing boxed', too. A perfectly lovely strain!
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedUplifted