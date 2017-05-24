Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I got anxiety and most strains make me paranoid but this made me real relaxed, gave me a good night sleep, and took away any stress. Not too tough on the throat when smoking, which is a big plus to me.
Brandywine....Pink Champagne (aka Phantom) which is GDP x Cherry Pie crossed with Grandpas Breath (GDP x Tahoe OGKush)...so basically GDP is predominant on both sides of the cross however the 2 other strains ( Tahoe OGK and Pink C) are the _ish of this concoction. Phantom is super euphoric,and Ta...
awesome and chill creative high. great for a couple bong rips to wind down. but a little head achey as the high wears off. everytime ive smoked it ive gotten a migraine on the way down. high is worth it though
A high - no pun intended :| - 4.5 to 4. 7 for me. I immediately fell in love with the mostly clear-headed, but deep-seated relaxation that takes over fairly quickly. Completely functional if needed, but also sort of 'nothing boxed', too.
A perfectly lovely strain!