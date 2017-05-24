ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Brandywine by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a pleasant indica strain with a calming buzz. Created by crossing Pink Champagne and Grandpa’s Breath, Brandywine emits a delicate tea aroma with notes of hops and Chardonnay grapes. The effects are reminiscent of Granddaddy Purple, with relaxing physical attributes that dismiss stress without being overly sedative. Anticipate squinted eyes and a touch of appetite stimulation as well. Enjoy this strain in smaller, controlled doses to maximize its medical benefits. Brandywine won 1st Place Indica at the 2017 Dope Awards in Seattle, WA. 

Avatar for nbnbtc
Member since 2014
Nice strong indica. Relaxed and sleepy but still pleasantly conversational.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Bashful842
Member since 2017
Brandywine has a really good taste and smooth. A little on the weak side for me but I still love it just for the taste and the effect. I will use it more for a day smoke. I tried it because it said the effects were like Grandaddy Purple strain (I have been wanting to try that & still haven't yet).Th...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for shantron5000
Member since 2016
Super relaxing. Crushes my muscle spasms and migraines
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Doc and yeti grew some really yummy brandywine. Smells like candy, hops, and a hint of skunk. Looks frosty, feathery, full bright neon green frosty nugs with neon red hairs. Taste comes out like aroma with skunk translated to hints of wood and chemical (like strawberry cough crossed with gods gift)....
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for vilanya76
Member since 2016
**DISCLAIMER ** Just because this strain had this effect on me does not mean everyone will have the same experience!!! This strain, Brandywine, is literally THE BEST, MOST AMAZING strain I have EVER tried!!!! I only purchased a tiny bit of it from my local dispensary unfortunately. I have not come ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Pink Champagne
parent
Strain
Brandywine

