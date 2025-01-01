Brioche is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Star Pebbles and French Toast. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Brioche is known to have an average THC content of around 19%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, Brioche features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Brioche typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Brioche's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brioche, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



