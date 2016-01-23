Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
What a phenomenal Strain. My favourite Sativa with a unique fruity Diesel Smell and Taste. Not the easiest Strain to grow but definitely worth the effort. Perfect for a Day Smoke, very inspiring, euphoric High. Great for socialising Events.
This is the best strain that I have tried. I absolutely loved it. It tasted wonderfull and it helped me with my symptoms. It took my pain, depression and made me happy. It also gave me energy. Another thing I noticed is that it will arouse you so its good for spending quality time with your loved on...