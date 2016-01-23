ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Brooklyn Mango reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brooklyn Mango.

Reviews

9

Avatar for seanseansean
Member since 2015
Delicious tasting, smooth and light smoke. Pungent and sweet. The high is mellow and comes on slow. Perfect for a nice morning vibe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for bamoida
Member since 2016
What a phenomenal Strain. My favourite Sativa with a unique fruity Diesel Smell and Taste. Not the easiest Strain to grow but definitely worth the effort. Perfect for a Day Smoke, very inspiring, euphoric High. Great for socialising Events.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for widowblack
Member since 2016
one of top 5 sativa strains. happy, awake, giggly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for GV524
Member since 2016
This is the best strain that I have tried. I absolutely loved it. It tasted wonderfull and it helped me with my symptoms. It took my pain, depression and made me happy. It also gave me energy. Another thing I noticed is that it will arouse you so its good for spending quality time with your loved on...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Willis69
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jbean88
Member since 2015
Awesome strain. Energetic feeling. also good for the libido. great for depression. smells and tastes great. my new favourite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shawncho
Member since 2013
Dr Underground has some dank gear. They use top notch genetics and pick great phenols I've yet to have a bad strain from this place😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy