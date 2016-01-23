Brooklyn Mango, bred by Dr. Underground, is a hybrid that combines Ed Rosenthal Super Bud with NYC Diesel. The resulting buds carry a mix of diesel and tropical fruit flavors, like pineapple, mango, and lemon. The effects of Brooklyn Mango are a mix of cerebral energy with calm and comforting body relaxation.
Reviews
10
Find Brooklyn Mango nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Brooklyn Mango nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Brooklyn Mango
Hang tight. We're looking for Brooklyn Mango nearby.