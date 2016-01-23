ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Brooklyn Mango
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Brooklyn Mango

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 10 reviews

Brooklyn Mango

Brooklyn Mango

Brooklyn Mango, bred by Dr. Underground, is a hybrid that combines Ed Rosenthal Super Bud with NYC Diesel. The resulting buds carry a mix of diesel and tropical fruit flavors, like pineapple, mango, and lemon. The effects of Brooklyn Mango are a mix of cerebral energy with calm and comforting body relaxation.

Reviews

10

more
reviews
write a review

Find Brooklyn Mango nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Brooklyn Mango nearby.

Photos

more
photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Ed Rosenthal Super Bud
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Brooklyn Mango
Strain child
Maui Mango Diesel
child

Products with Brooklyn Mango

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Brooklyn Mango nearby.