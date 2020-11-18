Brownie Scout reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brownie Scout.

write a review

Brownie Scout strain effects

Reported by 168 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Brownie Scout strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress

Brownie Scout reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 18, 2020
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I have been smoking weed since 1974. (Yes, I'm a Cannabis Elder.) This, on average, is the strongest weed I have ever smoked. This is not energizing weed, or weed to make you concentrate better. This is couch-lock weed. This is get stoned, turn off the lights, put on your headphones and play Dark Side of the Moon weed. Enjoy.
275 people found this helpful
November 2, 2020
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I got this from a local dispensary and it totally kicks my ass - in a good way. The onset is extremely quick, with a strong euphoric feeling and deep, physical relaxation. The sedatery effects last for hours, which make it ideal for use just before sleep. And an incredibly smooth strain for inhalation, which is an important consideration for me, personally.
74 people found this helpful
January 25, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Not for the novice. Very easy to overdue this one due to its hard hitting and long run up to peak strength. Very heavy on the indica effects but the mind sedation effects seem to last longer than the body feels. Great as a sleep aid or to let your mind and body take a big sigh of relief from stress.
70 people found this helpful
December 4, 2021
Absolutely amazing. Feels like ecstasy. Happiness, euphoria, warmth, love, and joy radiate from me when I smoke this. Sex is showstopping too 😍
15 people found this helpful
March 18, 2023
Got 3.5 grams of this recently, to help me sleep. Yes, I read the reviews; and, although I haven't indulged in weed for many years, I did use it a lot in my younger years. Not sure what they've been doing to weed nowadays, but I've never had anything like this before. I waited until bedtime, loaded up a teeny pinch in my little baseball bat one hitter, and had another teeny pinch ready for a 2nd hit. 2nd hit wasn't necessary, as I ended up getting 3 hits off the first teeny pinch I loaded in the one hitter. About 5 minutes later, after stumbling around, forgetting this and that, I made it to bed. Once my head hit the pillow, I literally COULD NOT MOVE. Also, while paralyzed, I felt like laughing out loud. What a powerful strain! Good thing I didn't have anything that I needed to do. LOL
11 people found this helpful
October 31, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I’ve had HUNDREDS of different types of weed. Nothing beats the Scout. Wow.
10 people found this helpful
January 18, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Strongest hitting Indica I've ever tried. (2 + year medical user for sleep/anxiety/ptsd & for recreation, of course.) One hit and I was couch locked. Would be great for bedtime or pure chill-out time, but is NOT the strain you want to microdose in the afternoon. Learn from my mistakes. :) Very smooth hit (I seldom smoke, and when I do try to go high-grade), nice smelling, dense bud. Will definitely buy again.
10 people found this helpful
January 22, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Holy shit! Full disclosure, I haven’t smoke in years so I hit this once. Decent size hit. It came on hard and fast. It had me nodding in and out. Great visuals, I was petting my dog and it felt great (stroke the furry wall). Total body relaxation. Long lasting. It had me paranoid when the kids came around (they knew, but they didn’t really) Maybe too strong for me
9 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Brownie Scout

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...