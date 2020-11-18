Got 3.5 grams of this recently, to help me sleep. Yes, I read the reviews; and, although I haven't indulged in weed for many years, I did use it a lot in my younger years. Not sure what they've been doing to weed nowadays, but I've never had anything like this before. I waited until bedtime, loaded up a teeny pinch in my little baseball bat one hitter, and had another teeny pinch ready for a 2nd hit. 2nd hit wasn't necessary, as I ended up getting 3 hits off the first teeny pinch I loaded in the one hitter. About 5 minutes later, after stumbling around, forgetting this and that, I made it to bed. Once my head hit the pillow, I literally COULD NOT MOVE. Also, while paralyzed, I felt like laughing out loud. What a powerful strain! Good thing I didn't have anything that I needed to do. LOL