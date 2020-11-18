Indica

Brownie Scout

Brownie Scout is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Brownie Scout

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Brownie Scout strain effects

Reported by 168 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Brownie Scout strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Brownie Scout products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Brownie Scout near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Brownie Scout strain reviews168

November 18, 2020
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I have been smoking weed since 1974. (Yes, I'm a Cannabis Elder.) This, on average, is the strongest weed I have ever smoked. This is not energizing weed, or weed to make you concentrate better. This is couch-lock weed. This is get stoned, turn off the lights, put on your headphones and play Dark Side of the Moon weed. Enjoy.
275 people found this helpful
November 2, 2020
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I got this from a local dispensary and it totally kicks my ass - in a good way. The onset is extremely quick, with a strong euphoric feeling and deep, physical relaxation. The sedatery effects last for hours, which make it ideal for use just before sleep. And an incredibly smooth strain for inhalation, which is an important consideration for me, personally.
74 people found this helpful
January 25, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Not for the novice. Very easy to overdue this one due to its hard hitting and long run up to peak strength. Very heavy on the indica effects but the mind sedation effects seem to last longer than the body feels. Great as a sleep aid or to let your mind and body take a big sigh of relief from stress.
70 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Brownie Scout strain genetics