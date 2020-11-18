Brownie Scout
Brownie Scout is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.
Brownie Scout strain effects
Brownie Scout strain reviews168
S........t
November 18, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
D........1
November 2, 2020
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
C........9
January 25, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy