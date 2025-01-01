stock photo similar to Bruised Bananas
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Bruised Bananas
write a review
Bruised Bananas is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by DNA Genetics from a genetic cross of Purple Chocolope x Honey Banana. This combination creates lush, purple plants and a blend of sweet banana and sharp diesel flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bruised Bananas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bruised BananasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bruised Bananas products near you
Similar to Bruised Bananas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—