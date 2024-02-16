Bubba Chem
Bubba Chem effects are mostly calming.
Bubba Chem potency is higher THC than average.
Bubba Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Chemdawg strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bubba Chem is reported to have an average THC content of 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Bubba Chem features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Bubba Chem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bubba Chem's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubba Chem, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bubba Chem strain effects
Bubba Chem strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
