Bubba Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Chemdawg strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bubba Chem is reported to have an average THC content of 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an undisclosed breeder, Bubba Chem features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Bubba Chem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bubba Chem's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubba Chem, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







