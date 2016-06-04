ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bubble Cheese
  4. Reviews

Bubble Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubble Cheese.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Agapanthus
Member since 2019
Nice relaxing strain, makes my head clear but does not really distract me. Makes me sedated.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Fuzzynuggetz
Member since 2016
A great mix of several potent strains. The effects are relaxing and sedative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for BradBongZ
Member since 2017
almost a fruity cheese a creeper and very strong satriva like the description says and good for hunger
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SafetyLast
Member since 2016
Smells like cheese and pinewood, same as taste, but there's an added hint of something there; it's fresh, lavender and mint, flowers. Took me 45 minutes to roll another one. Slow Mo Time. Light flashy, orby CEVs. Bad focus, but enthousiastic. Would recommend for chillout sesh with stoner friends.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Bubble CheeseUser uploaded image of Bubble CheeseUser uploaded image of Bubble CheeseUser uploaded image of Bubble Cheese
more
photos
Avatar for TheLionMan
Member since 2017
Great strain! Very clear headed... good for creativity. Nice fresh flavour too 💚
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sullybear23
Member since 2017
Nice buds, can definitely tell it's a hybrid by structure and trichrome colour. As with any cheese cross, the cheese flavour remains but it won't have your whole house stinking. More on the indica side of highs, would recommend using in the nighttime, unless you have anything pure indica. But overal...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for FapMaster420
Member since 2014
Great smell, look, and taste. High is more on the body side so it makes it hard to smoke and do anything too physical, plus it's a bit spacey on the head high at times. Regardless it's still a great bud for bed time or relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings