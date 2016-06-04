Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smells like cheese and pinewood, same as taste, but there's an added hint of something there; it's fresh, lavender and mint, flowers. Took me 45 minutes to roll another one. Slow Mo Time. Light flashy, orby CEVs. Bad focus, but enthousiastic. Would recommend for chillout sesh with stoner friends.
Nice buds, can definitely tell it's a hybrid by structure and trichrome colour. As with any cheese cross, the cheese flavour remains but it won't have your whole house stinking. More on the indica side of highs, would recommend using in the nighttime, unless you have anything pure indica. But overal...
Great smell, look, and taste. High is more on the body side so it makes it hard to smoke and do anything too physical, plus it's a bit spacey on the head high at times. Regardless it's still a great bud for bed time or relaxing