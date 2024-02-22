Bubblegum Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubblegum Cake.
Bubblegum Cake strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Bubblegum Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubblegum Cake reviews
5........6
February 22, 2024
It's definitely a 50/ 50 flower. At first, I was energetic,as time went on, I was really relaxed.
j........r
February 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
after a death in my immediate family, i was extremely stressed. This strain helped relieve anxiety, helped me focus on arrangements, helped me find peace, i found that after 2 joints between 2 people i found that i could share memorys without totally falling apart. It also helped loosen tension in my back and relieved my pain. I highly recomend if your dealing with hard stuff.
l........6
July 5, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Nice balance between indica and sativa! very sticky even when its super dry. also very long lasting body effects