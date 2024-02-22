Bubblegum Cake
aka Bubble Gum Cake
Bubblegum Cake effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Bubblegum Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jaffa Cake and Bubblegum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bubblegum Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Grow West Cannabis Company, the average price of Bubblegum Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bubblegum Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Bubblegum Cake strain effects
Negative Effects
Bubblegum Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
