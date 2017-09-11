ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for lmpystonerprncss
Member since 2018
Also know to be Purple Wendell Berry, a sweet and smooth strain. Great for sleep. Beautiful coloring if grown properly
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for FibroFogger
Member since 2019
Great flavor and very potent
Relaxed
Avatar for Berkshire_Beans
Member since 2019
Very solid indica with beautiful purple hues and earthy sandalwood smell and taste. Very relaxing smoke and a pleasure to grow.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
Do you like deep grape and floral flavors? Do you like to sleep so deep that you forget that you are a human being existing in a 3 dimensional universe? Do you like purple weed? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may want to smoke this.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for llamantha
Member since 2018
Great for watching tv or before bed. It is a very relaxing strain.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jazzness7
Member since 2016
So I took one (ONE) dab hit &amp; my back is already moving!! I deal with so much inflammation, pain and stiffness that it usually requires me to do combo medicating (utilizing more than one way to consume, ie edibles concentrates flower topical etc as my tolerance is through the roof) but this is t...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Cloudsurfers
Member since 2018
Sweet smelling, pretty strain, normally i stay away from darker strains with heavy purple , they tend to be a heavy, dense , hot smoke that bothers my lungs. This strain smokes like blue dream (well kinda lol) but not to heavy on the lungs, yet still has enough body to satisfy you need for a heavy r...
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dphinn15
Member since 2018
Amazing strain, great for bedtime use.
HappyRelaxedSleepy