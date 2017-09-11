Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Do you like deep grape and floral flavors?
Do you like to sleep so deep that you forget that you are a human being existing in a 3 dimensional universe?
Do you like purple weed?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may want to smoke this.
So I took one (ONE) dab hit & my back is already moving!! I deal with so much inflammation, pain and stiffness that it usually requires me to do combo medicating (utilizing more than one way to consume, ie edibles concentrates flower topical etc as my tolerance is through the roof) but this is t...
Sweet smelling, pretty strain, normally i stay away from darker strains with heavy purple , they tend to be a heavy, dense , hot smoke that bothers my lungs. This strain smokes like blue dream (well kinda lol) but not to heavy on the lungs, yet still has enough body to satisfy you need for a heavy r...