Indica

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.

Avatar for Goddessmom333
Member since 2016
Taste like Skittles and you definitely feel the rainbow. Great for examining the headspace that only a true couch lock strain can give you
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
Sweet goddesses, thank you! • What. A. Treat. • 💣 This delectable 🍇 grapey, diesely delight is so 👌🏻refreshing, new + bold to me — i ❤️her! With the good, ‘ol granddaddy behind it all, you could never expect otherwise, but def does not disappoint on this Friday, 4.20p, after a hard, long week! ...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mzty412
Member since 2017
Taste like fruity pebbles and its very relaxing enjoyed this strain
FocusedHappy
Avatar for alext813
Member since 2017
Great , heavy, tasting purp with a very pungent sour aroma and taste.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ceosgme
Member since 2016
Nice Heady High, Delecious Draw, Mild on the Lungs.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Buckeye Purple
Strain child
Black Magic
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Buckeye PurpleUser uploaded image of Buckeye PurpleUser uploaded image of Buckeye PurpleUser uploaded image of Buckeye Purple
