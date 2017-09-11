Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.
Buckeye Purple
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Buckeye Purple