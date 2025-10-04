Buddha Bliss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thai and Jamaican. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Buddha Bliss is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Church Of Cannabis, the average price of Buddha Bliss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Buddha Bliss’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Buddha Bliss, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







