Buddha Bliss
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Buddha Bliss
BB
Hybrid
Talkative
Euphoric
Sleepy
Coffee
Woody
Tree fruit
Buddha Bliss effects are mostly calming.
Buddha Bliss potency is higher THC than average.
Buddha Bliss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thai and Jamaican. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Buddha Bliss is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Church Of Cannabis, the average price of Buddha Bliss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Buddha Bliss’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Buddha Bliss, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Buddha BlissOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Buddha Bliss products near you
Similar to Buddha Bliss near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Buddha Bliss strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
h........c
October 4, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Hits hard fast and the taste was good, but I do advise you to be still when taking it…. You may feel dizzy if you move a lot lmao
m........7
March 31, 2024
Talkative
It was ok it was a cake cart. Wasn't really a fan of it