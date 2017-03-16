ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Lemon Thai

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

Effects

558 reported effects from 81 people
Happy 59%
Energetic 53%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Relaxed 40%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 6%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

134

Avatar for XhippieSpencer16
Member since 2013
This weed... Dayum.. I fucking love this strain. All the positive qualities of a sativa yet it was relaxing to the max. No stress, all fun and games. Quite talkative in group atmospheres. I would buy this strain over and over till I die.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for travel
Member since 2013
A very high functioning strand. Purely cerebral.
ArousedCreativeEuphoric
Avatar for marramj14
Member since 2015
High-quality medicine. I tried and still am using the LA Confidential Indica co2 oil, but it was hard to have the energy to take another dab when my Crohn's flares would come back 15-20 minutes after dabbing took them away. With this Lemon Thai Sativa, I can take a dab of this co2 oil, top shelf qua...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for FRANKENLOVER
Member since 2015
I had actually avoided this strain based on reviews & word of mouth, however, my dispensary was down to slim pickings so I finally thought what the hell. I immediately thought to myself,"Why the hell did I wait so long to try this sugar coated happiness?" This is one of my top 3 favorites for dayt...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Feathers
Member since 2011
Good daytime energetic Sativa... would definitely get again, anytime.
EnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Lemon Thai
First strain child
Prayer Tower
child
Second strain child
Lemon Stomper
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon ThaiUser uploaded image of Lemon Thai
