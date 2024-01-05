Bumpy Ride is an indica-dominant cannabis strain made by crossing Jet-A x Runtz. Its green and purple buds have the chunky node structure of its Gelato heritage, iced out in milky trichomes. Bumpy Ride has a unique profile supported by its terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool: consumers can expect a spicy twist to the usual diesel-cookie sweetness aroma, with an extra layer of earthen tropical fruit when smoked or vaped. Bumpy Ride has a relaxing quality that isn’t so sedating that it upends plans, so it suits both daytime and night seshes. Consumers and patients who need some stress relief and anti-inflammatory help will love this one. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bumpy Ride, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.