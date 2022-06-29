Bundt Cake
Bundt Cake
BdC
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Lemon
Mango
Berry
Bundt Cake effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bundt Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bundt CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bundt Cake strain effects
Bundt Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bundt Cake products near you
Similar to Bundt Cake near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bundt Cake strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
a........3
June 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
F........_
August 25, 2023
Focused
Happy