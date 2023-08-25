LEMON BUNT CAKE js an Indica dominant strain that tastes like fresh lemons with slight cherry aftertaste. The taste is absolutely incredible and one of the best tasting smoke out there. Bud stricture is indica. LBC is a cross of runtz(male) and limchello(cherry piexlemonade).) I was amazed at the calming focus of this strain, one of my new favorites for sure. A perfect strain.

