Bundt Cake strain effects
Bundt Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
F........_
August 25, 2023
Focused
Happy
Tingly
LEMON BUNT CAKE js an Indica dominant strain that tastes like fresh lemons with slight cherry aftertaste. The taste is absolutely incredible and one of the best tasting smoke out there. Bud stricture is indica. LBC is a cross of runtz(male) and limchello(cherry piexlemonade).) I was amazed at the calming focus of this strain, one of my new favorites for sure. A perfect strain.
a........3
June 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
it’s pretty damn good