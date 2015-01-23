We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I live in Las Vegas and have access to literally hundreds of strains.
best by far is the best tasting and smoking I've had here in Las Vegas.
sweet tones...smooth !!
I got mine from new will and was 28.69% and is on the top of my list as my favorite.
Highly recommended !!!
Though this strain is full India, if you don’t over indulge during the day, it’s still a highly functional buzz for pain and focusing. I’m able to stay focused and get work done, even teach an art class... Once home, enjoy in larger doses for ultra relaxation.
I enjoy mine in as a medicinal concent...
It has a grape smell for sure. When smoking it has a grape hash taste, not the usual Pine like most Indica's. I'ts very relaxing, you can feel it set in the body in minutes. A little on the creeper side. One of my favorites for that evening chill. Will sleep like a log. smoke and vape is very good.
Exceptional taste & calming body high. Great for winding down after an over stimulating day. I find this best smoked in a RAW cone so you get the full bodied taste of this fine strain. GREAT appetite enhancer!
First things first; prior to consuming this strain, clear your calendar and get your affairs in order. In my search for an insomnia/intermittent sleep remedy I've tried King Louis XIII, Afghani, Bubba Kush, Northern Lights and Ghost OG which were only partially effective. .8 in my DynaVap did what ....