Burkle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burkle.

Effects

Show all

49 people reported 441 effects
Relaxed 85%
Sleepy 59%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 38%
Lack of appetite 34%
Depression 30%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

64

Avatar for BoNkErZ2
Member since 2018
I live in Las Vegas and have access to literally hundreds of strains. best by far is the best tasting and smoking I've had here in Las Vegas. sweet tones...smooth !! I got mine from new will and was 28.69% and is on the top of my list as my favorite. Highly recommended !!!
Avatar for KandiBlazing
Member since 2018
Though this strain is full India, if you don’t over indulge during the day, it’s still a highly functional buzz for pain and focusing. I’m able to stay focused and get work done, even teach an art class... Once home, enjoy in larger doses for ultra relaxation. I enjoy mine in as a medicinal concent...
Avatar for Assgassorgrass
Member since 2019
It has a grape smell for sure. When smoking it has a grape hash taste, not the usual Pine like most Indica's. I'ts very relaxing, you can feel it set in the body in minutes. A little on the creeper side. One of my favorites for that evening chill. Will sleep like a log. smoke and vape is very good.
Photos

Avatar for JenG2400
Member since 2019
Avatar for SammieDee
Member since 2019
I adore this strain first thing in the morning, great with dark coffee also pairs nicely with blueberry tea before yoga.
Avatar for Thebiglebowski92
Member since 2019
Exceptional taste &amp; calming body high. Great for winding down after an over stimulating day. I find this best smoked in a RAW cone so you get the full bodied taste of this fine strain. GREAT appetite enhancer!
Avatar for AlphaWave
Member since 2018
First things first; prior to consuming this strain, clear your calendar and get your affairs in order. In my search for an insomnia/intermittent sleep remedy I've tried King Louis XIII, Afghani, Bubba Kush, Northern Lights and Ghost OG which were only partially effective. .8 in my DynaVap did what ....
