Burkle

Burkle

Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.

Effects

49 people reported 441 effects
Relaxed 85%
Sleepy 59%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 38%
Lack of appetite 34%
Depression 30%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

66

Avatar for KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: Lightshade on 6th THC: 16.69% CBD: Unknown THC-A: 10.28% Additional Notes: I saw this strain at Lightshade on 6th about a month ago while visiting Denver, but wasn't able to try them. The looks and smell were almost identical both visits. Appearance Rating: 5.00 Appearance Description:...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for gnarly_pinkbean
Member since 2016
Burkle is one of my all time favorite Indicas and I smoke it as often as I can. A good batch of Burkle should smell a little spicy and sweet at the same time. You should feel your eyelids drop a little when that aroma hits your nose. A really good strain if you have trouble sleeping like I do. Us...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SlowNorman2008
Member since 2015
It is obvious this strain is indica. I smoked some and was very euphoric. After the euphoria passed, I was still very relaxed and in a good mood. I did smoke it and go back inside and was told that I reeked so I would use caution when smoking around people who are easily offended by the smell.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for waykup
Member since 2017
This is a popular strain at the dispensaries here in Colorado. I’m smoking a joint of it right now. It’s good for relaxing at the end of the day. Takes away your cares and helps your body be at ease. In other words it relieves tension and stress. Great taste. It’s sticky compared to most dispensary ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
I have a cut known as "Berkel" from SuperFarms (the grow) bought from Colorado Harvest Company on Parker and Yale. While the batch of nugs I got was the bottom of the bunch so they're all tiny I have had the pleasure of trimming "Berkel" at SuperFarms and can attest that they can grow some MASSIVE b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Granddaddy Purple
Burkle

Products with Burkle

