Buttermilk Biscuits #8 is an indica-dominant hybrid (~70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Gelatti × Pancakes, known for its delicious dessert-like profile and satisfying effects. With THC levels often in the mid-20s, this strain greets the senses with rich, doughy sweetness, nutty biscuit warmth, layers of vanilla and peppery lemon, and subtle earthy spice that make every inhale taste like a warm treat. The effects begin with a gentle uplift and happy mental buzz, gradually translating into deep physical relaxation and soothing calm, making Buttermilk Biscuits #8 ideal for unwinding after a long day, easing stress, or settling in for evening downtime. Its balanced profile, bold flavor, and relaxing finish make it a standout choice on any menu.