Buttermilk Biscuit #8
Buttermilk Biscuit #8 potency is higher THC than average.
Buttermilk Biscuits #8 is an indica-dominant hybrid (~70% indica / 30% sativa) bred from Gelatti × Pancakes, known for its delicious dessert-like profile and satisfying effects. With THC levels often in the mid-20s, this strain greets the senses with rich, doughy sweetness, nutty biscuit warmth, layers of vanilla and peppery lemon, and subtle earthy spice that make every inhale taste like a warm treat. The effects begin with a gentle uplift and happy mental buzz, gradually translating into deep physical relaxation and soothing calm, making Buttermilk Biscuits #8 ideal for unwinding after a long day, easing stress, or settling in for evening downtime. Its balanced profile, bold flavor, and relaxing finish make it a standout choice on any menu.
Buy strains with similar effects to Buttermilk Biscuit #8Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Buttermilk Biscuit #8 products near you
Similar to Buttermilk Biscuit #8 near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—