Avatar for Jazz-_-
Member since 2019
This strain makes my titties hard. It could be that I’m more susceptible to the cold or this is great for givin ya hard titty.
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Georgiagisele
Member since 2016
I’m a daily, mostly evening, indica smoker who struggles with a lot of insomnia. Sadly, very few heavy indica strains do the job. Partially due to consumption and my tendency to primarily smoke only indica varieties. Butterscotch was a very different experience. It can can get overwhelming quickly....
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Darkon43
Member since 2018
Mellow taste sweet smell. The body high was huge. Very relaxing, focus, chill.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jamaicanmelly86
Member since 2019
Don’t like the taste. Has an earthy flavor, but had a very mellow body high effect on me.
Avatar for Tman3301
Member since 2019
I had read about the candy-like smell of this strain, but I honestly couldn’t smell it. After smoking it you could definitely taste the candy taste. This really helped out my buddy’s girlfriend. She has very bad anxiety and gets very paranoid when she smokes with us, but this curbed her anxiety almo...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OneHitterMan
Member since 2017
I've been out of the game for awhile and ordered some of this to treat chronic insomnia. Took one toke from my one hitter and I was soaring 10 minutes later. Seriously... This is the strongest bud I have ever smoked. Very strong euphoria without the pananoia and anxiety I used to get off strong w...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ianDroid
Member since 2017
Well I don't know if I'm just THC sensitive, but the smallest pinner I rolled to sample this pretty much incapacitated me. I had little choice but to lay back and allow the high to do its thing. As long as I was able to keep my train of thought away from concerning topics, the experience was fine....
Avatar for badangel00013
Member since 2016
Does it smell like butterscotch? Not really, taste? No, but does has a nice terpene flavour. What I can say is it does relax you in body but also keeps your mind quite focused and engaged, very social and MUNCHIES are strong with this one, It's not highly sedative but you do feel quite enough ...
CreativeEuphoricFocused