Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I’m a daily, mostly evening, indica smoker who struggles with a lot of insomnia. Sadly, very few heavy indica strains do the job. Partially due to consumption and my tendency to primarily smoke only indica varieties. Butterscotch was a very different experience.
It can can get overwhelming quickly....
I had read about the candy-like smell of this strain, but I honestly couldn’t smell it. After smoking it you could definitely taste the candy taste. This really helped out my buddy’s girlfriend. She has very bad anxiety and gets very paranoid when she smokes with us, but this curbed her anxiety almo...
I've been out of the game for awhile and ordered some of this to treat chronic insomnia. Took one toke from my one hitter and I was soaring 10 minutes later. Seriously... This is the strongest bud I have ever smoked. Very strong euphoria without the pananoia and anxiety I used to get off strong w...
Well I don't know if I'm just THC sensitive, but the smallest pinner I rolled to sample this pretty much incapacitated me. I had little choice but to lay back and allow the high to do its thing. As long as I was able to keep my train of thought away from concerning topics, the experience was fine....
Does it smell like butterscotch? Not really, taste? No, but does has a nice terpene flavour.
What I can say is it does relax you in body but also keeps your mind quite focused and engaged, very social and MUNCHIES are strong with this one,
It's not highly sedative but you do feel quite enough ...