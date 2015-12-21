ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cactus
  • Leafly flower of Cactus

Indica

Cactus

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 110 reviews

Cactus
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Pine

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

412 reported effects from 71 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 29%

Reviews

110

Show all

Avatar for soapworks
Member since 2015
Being from the great state of AZ i was more inclined to try the Cactus, this state has a lot of them, i recently had the pleasure of finally trying it out... being the adventurous stoner that i am i decided the outdoors in the desert mountain right before sunset, i sit among the rocks and start grin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for czara
Member since 2015
Are you freaking kidding me? I scored some of this sweet Cactus flower from Dockside Co-Op, and it knocked my socks off. This bad boy tests at 36.61%, and is a standard at Dockside. The grower they get it from has even won an award for it! This heavy hitting indica starts off with a rich s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for YUNGN8
Member since 2016
I have never written a review before but I felt it was necessary for this strain because I'm in love. I have pretty bad anxiety and this completely wiped that out. My body feels amazing and I was even able to read a book and think about deeply. This is a great before bed strain too as I find it easy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MissC73
Member since 2013
If I could only have one strain in my medicine cabinet this would be it. It perfectly remedies my fatigue and pain and alleviates depressive symptoms. I love Cactus, it's the perfect strain for fibromyalgia and depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for HippoCommander
Member since 2014
Nice inhale with a little bit of grapefruit and earthy notes, high is pleasant and upbeat yet sedative. Felt great on the way back down too. Smoke it too heavily and you'll get sleepy, but if you need some sleep this ought to do the job.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields
More popularLeafly flower for Querkle
Querkle
More sleepyLeafly flower for Golden Lemon
Golden Lemon
More euphoricLeafly flower for Jedi Kush
Jedi Kush
More arousingLeafly flower for Royal Kush
Royal Kush
More myrceneLeafly flower for Pineapple Kush
Pineapple Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More pinene
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Cactus

Photos

User uploaded image of CactusUser uploaded image of CactusUser uploaded image of CactusUser uploaded image of CactusUser uploaded image of Cactus
more
photos
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega
New Strains Alert: Cactus, Elderberry Kush, Fruit Spirit, Shiatsu Kush, and Y Griega