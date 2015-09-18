Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up 1/8 of this lovely flower. First, I'm a naturally anxious person with high anxiety amongst other things. i was worried because the negatives are way elevated in the anxiety area. I'm halfway thru my eighth (2 days) and I have had zero issues with any anxious feelings. It definitely shows i...
I got a sativa Cactus Cooler, and it did not do very much, sadly. I thought it would taste like Cactus Cooler, the soft drink, pinapple and orange flavor, but it tasted more like an actual cactus.
So, unfortunately, I have a 4.5 grams of this stuff, and I wish there were trade-ins at ye olde weed...