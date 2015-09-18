ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Welcome2Detroit
Member since 2018
top shelf one of my favorites, warm buzzing body high with a euphoric relaxed head high no anxiety to speak of.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for feigndeath420
Member since 2018
Wildflower taste,cough inducing strong head buzz. 1puff too many &amp; you won't be able to stay awake
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for FrankQuinn
Member since 2019
Exceptional taste with quality lingering after just a few tokes. Definitely one of my favorites since moving to Arizona!!
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Makes me feel normal....
Avatar for ShredManSteveAz
Member since 2018
Picked up 1/8 of this lovely flower. First, I'm a naturally anxious person with high anxiety amongst other things. i was worried because the negatives are way elevated in the anxiety area. I'm halfway thru my eighth (2 days) and I have had zero issues with any anxious feelings. It definitely shows i...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for KidGalaxy
Member since 2018
I got a sativa Cactus Cooler, and it did not do very much, sadly. I thought it would taste like Cactus Cooler, the soft drink, pinapple and orange flavor, but it tasted more like an actual cactus. So, unfortunately, I have a 4.5 grams of this stuff, and I wish there were trade-ins at ye olde weed...
Avatar for ismokeinhawaii
Member since 2018
Currently writing this review while up on cactus cooler. stuff is good, real good. would def recommend if you’re looking for good stuff at a good price.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CdnDrkLtr1960
Member since 2016
This strain rocks it! 😨I'll b awake all night! Better Rock this one in the daytime, kids! Newbies beware! 😤
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative