Hybrid

Cactus Cooler is a sativa-dominant strain that’s said to be a cross between Blue Dream and OG Kush. The sativa in Cactus Cooler lends an upbeat cerebral kick to help you stay focused and productive throughout the day, while the OG boosts the senses with buzzing euphoria. With notes of sharp lemon and sweet wildflowers, Cactus Cooler takes after both parents in its fragrance.

Avatar for CdnDrkLtr1960
Member since 2016
This strain rocks it! 😨I'll b awake all night! Better Rock this one in the daytime, kids! Newbies beware! 😤
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for fakeford
Member since 2016
This stuff smells incredible. Rich orange-citrus and piney christmas tree notes. A lovely balanced cerebral & body high that allows me to either sink into the couch and watch a movie, or get up and get going. I love the creative focus this strain gives me without even a hint of anxiety. Great for re...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chunglee
Member since 2016
I enjoy spending my Sunday nights dabbing that good ole Cactus Cooler. It makes me feel like a milli bucks and gives me the motivation to rock some socks in the octagon. The flavor reminds me of eating a raw cactus mixed with buttered popcorn.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for ShredManSteveAz
Member since 2018
Picked up 1/8 of this lovely flower. First, I'm a naturally anxious person with high anxiety amongst other things. i was worried because the negatives are way elevated in the anxiety area. I'm halfway thru my eighth (2 days) and I have had zero issues with any anxious feelings. It definitely shows i...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
#lumpyflowers Cactus Coolers, Ultra Collective in SD reopened and i saw this on the top shelf and just had to have it. Everything from the aroma and taste is exactly like the drink it's named after. Great sativa hybrid buzzzzzz!!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Lineage

OG Kush
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Cactus Cooler
Strain child
The Lime
child

