Cadillac Rainbows
Cadillac Rainbows potency is higher THC than average.
Cadillac Rainbows is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Pure Michigan × Runtz, delivering a bold fusion of sweet cherry, citrus, and diesel aromas with subtle minty and fruity undertones. Its complex terpene profile and vibrant, frosty buds make it a visual and sensory standout. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric uplift that transitions into smooth, relaxing body calm, making it ideal for unwinding after stress, enhancing mood, or settling in for a chill evening. With high potency and layered flavor, Cadillac Rainbows is a favorite for seasoned consumers seeking both flavor and feel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cadillac RainbowsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cadillac Rainbows products near you
Similar to Cadillac Rainbows near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—