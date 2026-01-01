Cadillac Rainbows is an indica-dominant hybrid bred from Pure Michigan × Runtz, delivering a bold fusion of sweet cherry, citrus, and diesel aromas with subtle minty and fruity undertones. Its complex terpene profile and vibrant, frosty buds make it a visual and sensory standout. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric uplift that transitions into smooth, relaxing body calm, making it ideal for unwinding after stress, enhancing mood, or settling in for a chill evening. With high potency and layered flavor, Cadillac Rainbows is a favorite for seasoned consumers seeking both flavor and feel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.