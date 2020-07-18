Cake Batter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Batter.
Cake Batter effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
5 people reported 28 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
