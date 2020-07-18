ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cake Batter
Hybrid
THC 22%

Cake Batter

4.9(13)
Happy
Euphoric
Creative

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 13 reviews

Strain Details

Descending from popular strain Wedding Cake, Cake Batter is more energetic than its parent. It’s often found on the West Coast as part of the dessert strain craze in the ‘10s. OG Kush and Cookies are two of the most heavily worked strains in recent years, responsible for dozens of hybrids and variants—Cake Batter is a phenotype of Wedding Cake, which itself has Triangle Mints, Triangle Kush, and Animal Mints in its lineage, revealing its OG Kush and Cookies genetics. Cake Batter is for high-THC aficionados, with an accelerated, euphoric THC onset that can be uncomfortable for novices. Connoisseurs like its complex, vanilla frosting smell and fuel aftertaste. Cake Batter is generally grown indoors by experts and destined for the top shelf.

Find Cake Batter nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Cake Batter effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 28 effects
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Cake Batter reviews13

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strains similar to Cake Batter

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight