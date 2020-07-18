Descending from popular strain Wedding Cake, Cake Batter is more energetic than its parent. It’s often found on the West Coast as part of the dessert strain craze in the ‘10s. OG Kush and Cookies are two of the most heavily worked strains in recent years, responsible for dozens of hybrids and variants—Cake Batter is a phenotype of Wedding Cake, which itself has Triangle Mints, Triangle Kush, and Animal Mints in its lineage, revealing its OG Kush and Cookies genetics. Cake Batter is for high-THC aficionados, with an accelerated, euphoric THC onset that can be uncomfortable for novices. Connoisseurs like its complex, vanilla frosting smell and fuel aftertaste. Cake Batter is generally grown indoors by experts and destined for the top shelf.