Cake Boss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Boss.

Cake Boss strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Uplifted

Cake Boss strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    37% of people say it helps with Pain

September 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Smooth hashy smoke, with a sweet and earthy fruit flavor profile. I experienced a nostalgic heavy OG feeling high. 10/10
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Got that og feel to it nice sweet fruity earthy taste wit a little pine u will definitely start tweaking heavy consumer here✌🏾
April 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I was excited to try this as the last two strains I had were Wedding Cake and Ice Cream Cake. Two strains that I immediatley fell in love with. Sure enough, this strain did not dissapoint either. I suffer from a back injury, PTSD, Major Depressive Disorder, and deal with panic/anxiety attacks daily. This strain allowed me to calm my thoughts but stay clear and focused. I felt heavy but aware without any anxiety. I felt little to no pain. It didn't really boost my appetite at all which is what I've been looking for lately. Usually on indica dominant strains, I munch out like I have a bottomless pit in my stomach. I will say for a strain that's suppose to have a mid to lower THC content, it felt like a hard hitter to me. Great for watching a movie in the evening/night when it's time to relax before bed. If you come across this, be sure to grab some!
October 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Boy I got a ounce of this from the local flower man & let me tell you. Puts you exactly where you need to be, uplifting with a nice full body high enough to stay up and if you sit back and close your eyes you can easily fall asleep if need be. Great dual purpose strain. 8/10 overall. Flavor. nice of earthy hasht dominant taste split with the exhale of creamy sweet undertone. All in all will but again! Might even grow!
March 20, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smooth to smoke. Good flower to have. Thought it was strong but not like others I’ve tried. Would def buy again.
October 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is definitely at the dope of my list now. It hits hard feeling it in the eyes and behind. Super stoned and totally relaxed it almost give you and narcotic like hi!! Smells really good pungent and skunky taste is pretty much same as smell a little bit of diesel hint also. Highly recommended
March 7, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
ngl this strain is straight heat🔥

