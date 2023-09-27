stock photo similar to Cake Boss
Hybrid

Cake Boss

aka Boss Cake

Cake Boss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Boss OG. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Known for its well-balanced effects and delightful flavors, Cake Boss is a highly sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Cake Boss boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Its effects are reported to include a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Users often describe feeling uplifted and at ease, making it a great option for both socializing and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Cake Boss to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced nature can provide relief without overwhelming sedation, allowing for daytime use without excessive drowsiness. Bred by an artisanal cultivator, Cake Boss features a blend of flavors that encompass its parent strains. You'll experience notes of sweet vanilla, earthy undertones, and a hint of citrus. This delightful combination makes it a treat for the taste buds, enhancing the overall experience. The dominant terpene found in Cake Boss is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. This terpene is commonly associated with a sedative-like feeling and is also found in other indica-dominant strains. The average price of Cake Boss typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and dispensary. Its popularity can sometimes result in slightly higher prices, but the quality and balanced effects make it a worthwhile investment for many cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Cake Boss, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cake Boss strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Uplifted

Cake Boss strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    37% of people say it helps with Pain
Cake Boss strain reviews

September 27, 2023
Smooth hashy smoke, with a sweet and earthy fruit flavor profile. I experienced a nostalgic heavy OG feeling high. 10/10
8 people found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Got that og feel to it nice sweet fruity earthy taste wit a little pine u will definitely start tweaking heavy consumer here✌🏾
8 people found this helpful
April 10, 2024
I was excited to try this as the last two strains I had were Wedding Cake and Ice Cream Cake. Two strains that I immediatley fell in love with. Sure enough, this strain did not dissapoint either. I suffer from a back injury, PTSD, Major Depressive Disorder, and deal with panic/anxiety attacks daily. This strain allowed me to calm my thoughts but stay clear and focused. I felt heavy but aware without any anxiety. I felt little to no pain. It didn't really boost my appetite at all which is what I've been looking for lately. Usually on indica dominant strains, I munch out like I have a bottomless pit in my stomach. I will say for a strain that's suppose to have a mid to lower THC content, it felt like a hard hitter to me. Great for watching a movie in the evening/night when it's time to relax before bed. If you come across this, be sure to grab some!
3 people found this helpful
