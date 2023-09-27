I was excited to try this as the last two strains I had were Wedding Cake and Ice Cream Cake. Two strains that I immediatley fell in love with. Sure enough, this strain did not dissapoint either. I suffer from a back injury, PTSD, Major Depressive Disorder, and deal with panic/anxiety attacks daily. This strain allowed me to calm my thoughts but stay clear and focused. I felt heavy but aware without any anxiety. I felt little to no pain. It didn't really boost my appetite at all which is what I've been looking for lately. Usually on indica dominant strains, I munch out like I have a bottomless pit in my stomach. I will say for a strain that's suppose to have a mid to lower THC content, it felt like a hard hitter to me. Great for watching a movie in the evening/night when it's time to relax before bed. If you come across this, be sure to grab some!