Cake Crasher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Crasher.

write a review

Cake Crasher strain effects

Reported by 69 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Cake Crasher strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain

Cake Crasher reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 5, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
They had me at the word Cake, I'm a huge fan of the different cake strain varieties. Cake Crasher delivers psychoactive vibrations as well as body relaxation.
33 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
This jawn was the bee's knees boy. Got me feeling like I'm on a bag of purple from up top.
24 people found this helpful
May 16, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Gas
11 people found this helpful
December 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
f me sideways. got firelands luster pod. shoot up real high, giggle and laugh hard, super talkative with wife, play skyrim perfectly, while laughing and eating everything in sight for about 10 minutes. follows by a nice 2 hour glide down and plummet into a glorious indica sleep, highest sleep score ever. perfection
5 people found this helpful
August 8, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I had Cake Crasher from Elevate in Missouri. It’s the perfect cozy sedater, though be wary of the munchies! Also definitely an aphrodisiac.
4 people found this helpful
July 26, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Picked up an oz of pure sun farms bubble mints (cake crasher) and lemme tell ya I’m higher then giraffe pussy if you get the chance please get this it will not disappoint
4 people found this helpful
January 23, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Anxious
Had hella anxiety. Smoked to much, almost greened and learnt the most about myself than I ever have. Was knocked out after a few hours
4 people found this helpful
March 7, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Definitely a sativa-dominant strain: made my mind wander and my mouth run. Despite my usual experiences, I didn't find myself getting the munchies at all, and it was also difficult to relax and impossible to sleep while on it. I'd recommend it if you're looking to do something while high; it's not something I would smoke if I'm trying to take it easy.
4 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Cake Crasher

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...