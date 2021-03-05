Cake Crasher reviews
M........1
March 5, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
They had me at the word Cake, I'm a huge fan of the different cake strain varieties. Cake Crasher delivers psychoactive vibrations as well as body relaxation.
L........W
July 24, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
This jawn was the bee's knees boy. Got me feeling like I'm on a bag of purple from up top.
b........6
May 16, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Gas
f........1
December 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
f me sideways. got firelands luster pod. shoot up real high, giggle and laugh hard, super talkative with wife, play skyrim perfectly, while laughing and eating everything in sight for about 10 minutes. follows by a nice 2 hour glide down and plummet into a glorious indica sleep, highest sleep score ever. perfection
A........s
August 8, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
I had Cake Crasher from Elevate in Missouri. It’s the perfect cozy sedater, though be wary of the munchies! Also definitely an aphrodisiac.
K........t
July 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Picked up an oz of pure sun farms bubble mints (cake crasher) and lemme tell ya I’m higher then giraffe pussy if you get the chance please get this it will not disappoint
c........7
January 23, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
Anxious
Had hella anxiety. Smoked to much, almost greened and learnt the most about myself than I ever have. Was knocked out after a few hours
s........9
March 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Definitely a sativa-dominant strain: made my mind wander and my mouth run. Despite my usual experiences, I didn't find myself getting the munchies at all, and it was also difficult to relax and impossible to sleep while on it. I'd recommend it if you're looking to do something while high; it's not something I would smoke if I'm trying to take it easy.