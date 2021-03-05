stock photo similar to Cake Crasher
HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%

Cake Crasher

Cake Crasher is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Wedding Crasher (aka Wedding Crashers). The result is a wedding-worthy strain that will help you relax and unwind your stress away. This strain produces euphoric effects that make consumers feel hazy and creative. With continued use, Cake Crasher will put you into a sedated state and locked to the sofa. For this reason, you'll want to reserve this strain for late afternoon or evening hours. In terms of flavor, Cake Crasher tastes sweet and gassy with an aroma that is irresistibly fruity. With a THC level hovering around 22%, medical marijuana turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Cake Crasher strain effects

Reported by 69 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Euphoric

Cake Crasher strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
Cake Crasher strain reviews69

March 5, 2021
They had me at the word Cake, I'm a huge fan of the different cake strain varieties. Cake Crasher delivers psychoactive vibrations as well as body relaxation.
33 people found this helpful
July 24, 2021
This jawn was the bee's knees boy. Got me feeling like I'm on a bag of purple from up top.
24 people found this helpful
May 16, 2021
Gas
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cake Crasher strain genetics

Cake Crasher grow information

Growers say Cake Crasher flowers into fluffy, pointed buds with light green and dark purple foliage.